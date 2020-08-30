Bob Kolesha of Newport News and Northern Suffolk, 82 years old departed this world on August 26, 2020 due to cardiac complications. Bob was a devoted husband to Suzanne Spell Kolesha, of Hampton, whom he met when she was a senior in high school and married shortly thereafter. Bob arrived in Newport News at the age of 18 to attend the Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School. He retired from NNS after 37 years to become successful in real estate for the next 20+ years. He fulfilled his life and his family's with many outdoor interests. He was an active member of the National Ski Patrol for many years and skied all over Europe and the USA. He was an avid tennis player and golfer and enjoyed teaching his family to become avid in all these interests. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne; son, Kurt A. Kolesha and his wife Kimberly of Charleston South Carolina and son, Mark V. Kolesha of Virginia Beach. Three grandchildren, Noah, Caroline and Logan Kolesha of Charleston, South Carolina, brother, Frank V. Kolesha of Herminie PA along with several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, 2690 Bridge Road, Rt. 17, N. Suffolk VA 23435 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Wednesday, September 2nd and a Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 3rd at Sturtevant Funeral Home with a reception immediately following. Condolences are online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com