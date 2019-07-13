Home

Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail P.O. Box HB
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
Robert Alan Till


1952 - 2019
Robert Alan Till Obituary
Robert Alan Till was born on December 19.1952, in High Point, NC. His earthly journey ended on June 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Mildred Till and the Till twin sisters.

Thru his years in Williamsburg, Rob was a local band member, DJ, and worked in the restaurant industry.

Rob was the director of the Grove Community Garden in Williamsburg.

He leaves to cherish fond memories with his sisters, Carol Till Penman (Neil), of Wilson, North Carolina, and Kathleen Till Harris (Dale), of Seattle, Washington; a host of nieces, nephews, other living relatives and friends.

Prifessional Services entrusted to the staff of Whitings. Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trial, Williamsburg, Virginia. 23185. 757-229-3011.whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on July 13, 2019
