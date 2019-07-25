Home

Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Parklawn Wood Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Parklawn Wood Funeral Home
Robert "Gerald" Alcott


1938 - 2019
Robert "Gerald" Alcott Obituary
Robert "Gerald" Alcott peacefully passed away at home on July 22nd surrounded by the love of his family. He was born on July 4th, 1938 in Hampton to George and Iris Alcott. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 am on Sunday, July 28, with a celebration of life to follow at Parklawn Wood Funeral Home; private interment will be at Parklawn Memorial Park. Friends are invited to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to leave tributes and words of condolence.
Published in Daily Press on July 25, 2019
