Robert Allen Cross, 92, died after a sudden, short illness on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, surrounded by family. A native and lifelong resident of the Tidewater area, Robert worked for and retired from the C&O Railroad after 46 years of service. He held the title of Clerk and Senior Clerk before a full retirement. He also proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Known to everyone as Allen, he had a real zest for life. He was a loving, dedicated husband and father. He was an extremely hard worker, and was always the first to lend a hand where needed. With his wonderful sense of humor and laid back style, he was an outstanding man who will be sorely missed.He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard Cross and Mamie Levin; three brothers, William, Joseph and Aubrey; and his sister, Jane. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Helen K. Cross; their daughter, Leslie; granddaughter, Jessica Carpenter and husband, Shawn; his much loved great grandson, Benjamin Allen Carpenter, along with a large number of nieces and nephews.A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Peninsula Memorial Park. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Rather than flowers, we ask that you make a donation to on Robert Allen's behalf. Arrangements are by Weymouth Funeral Home.