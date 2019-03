Robert Arthur DuChemin, 75, of Newport News, VA, peacefully passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 in the presence of family. Bob was born on October 5, 1943 in Cincinnati, OH, the son of the late Arthur and Bertha DuChemin. He was the oldest of eight siblings. On February 19, 1966, he married Bruna Sella in Verona, Italy. He served in the United States Army as a Ground Transportation Specialist and retired honorably on November 30, 1990. Prior to his retirement, the family settled in Newport News, VA and remained long-time residents. Bob was a devoted veteran with many hilarious military stories, an avid automobile enthusiast, and loved card games. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Bruna DuChemin along with their children, Christina Beagle (Scott), Helen Albano (Piero), and Stephen DuChemin (Gwyneth); his grandchildren, Amanda LaBonte, Nicholas and Kevin Albano and Abigail DuChemin. He was loved by a large extended family and numerous family friends. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 7:00 pm on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the Weymouth Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary