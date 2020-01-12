|
Robert "Bob" B. Hecker, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the age of 87. He was a native of Pekin, Illinois and had been a resident of Newport News for over 40 years. Bob was a computer analyst for Newport News Shipbuilding and retired after 22 years of service. He was a Pilot in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam war. Bob was a mentor for Young Achievers, a member of a local aviation club, a member of Peninsula Ski Club and served as Treasurer for 10 years. He was a great tennis player and won several trophies as well as competing in the Senior Olympic Games for Virginia. Bob was slated to participate in the nationals until his tennis partner, Yvonne Tung, passed away suddenly.
After retirement, Bob was a self-taught weaver and became a master weaver. He was well known locally for the throws and blankets he made for Scottish and Irish clan names. He was a true renaissance man. At least, he lived long enough to see President Trump impeached.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Sevilla Weeks Hecker and Burl Hecker and a sister, Bicki Bushell. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Nancy Jordan Hecker; three daughters, Lisa Stern (Clark), Michelle Bowman and Nikki Smith; two grandchildren, Greg Stern and Sarah Chettawa; two great-grandchildren; two nephews, Mark Bushell (Cindy) and Marty Bushell (Denise); and a close friend and coworker from his shipyard days, Cheryl B.
A commemorative gathering will be held for family and friends on Saturday, January 18 from 3 to 5:00 p.m. at the Running Man Recreation Association Clubhouse, 800 Running Man Trail, Yorktown, Virginia 23693. In lieu of flowers, you might consider donating to any animal rescue organization or an environmental protection organization of your choice. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, Virginia 23601.
Published in Daily Press from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2020