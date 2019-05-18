Robert "Bob" Baggett, 84, passed away Thursday May 16, 2019 at his home, surrounded by family. Let it be known that Bob Baggett wasn't a quitter. He overcame a heart attack, multiple clogged arteries, and a stroke. He fought heart disease and won. In the end, it was his liver, not his heart that failed him.He leaves behind his loving wife of 19 years, Ruby; four sons, Alex, Mark, Terry, and Tim; two brothers, Donald and Jerry; four step-children Rachel, Raymond, Richie, and Renee; twenty-two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.Bob was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served a total of 26 years in the US Air Force. After the war, he was a recruiter; a job from which he never truly retired. He continued to provide advice and help young people enlist in the armed forces throughout his entire life. After the Air Force, he found his true calling as a realtor. His passion for life and people (and talking) helped him become the owner of Southern Realty. To say he loved real estate is an understatement. The man was literally answering calls on his death bed. He loved buying real estate even more than selling. He was never afraid to gamble and ultimately parlayed his way into his beautiful waterfront home where he spent his final days. The only thing he loved more in life was his family.He loved his wife with all his heart. He was extremely proud of his four sons and was quick to brag about their achievements. He treated his step children and grandchildren as if they were his own. He provided them all with advice on college, the military and of course, real estate. He loved sports and never took the under. He was known for his jokes and always had a good one ready. His daily breakfasts (and sometimes lunch… and sometimes dinner) single-handedly kept Vancostas in business for more than 30 years. He taught his sons how to make snow cream and that his birthday was the perfect day of the year to pick blackberries. He was a good man. He loved life. Let me say that again. He loved life."There will never be another Bob Baggett"Friends will be received from 5pm to 7pm Sunday May 19th, at Altmeyer Funeral Home-Denbigh Chapel, 12893 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. A funeral Mass will be held at a date to be announced, at St Jerome Catholic Church, 116 Denbigh Blvd. in Newport News. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfuneralandcremation.com. Published in Daily Press on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary