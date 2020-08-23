Robert B. LaMason, 75, a resident of Newport News since 1971, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020. Robert was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Naval Submarine Force. Also, he was a graduate of Duke University and Old Dominion University. Robert retired after more than 30 years as a professional engineer with L. A. Prillaman Co., Inc., Ashland, Va. in June 2015.



He is survived by his wife, Martha of nearly 50 years, his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Clifford LaMason, brother, Richard LaMason, sister, Julie Baugh all of Maryland and many nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held for immediate family on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park, Newport News, Va. Robert was a quiet, Christ centered gentleman. In lieu of flowers, show kindness to someone in his memory.



Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store