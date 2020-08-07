1/1
Robert Briggs Jr.
1928 - 2020
January 14, 1928 – August 3, 2020

Robert ("Jim") Briggs Jr., 92, made his peaceful and joyful transition to his heavenly reward on August 3, 2020 at the Autumn Care of Suffolk, VA under hospice care. Robert was born in Windsor, VA to the late Robert Sr. and Sadie T. Briggs on January 14, 1928.

Robert Jr was preceded in death by his father and mother, Robert Sr. and Sadie T. Briggs; one brother, Lewis Briggs (Elenora); and two sisters, Rosanna Lewis (Thomas) and Gracie Eley (Robert). He leaves to cherish his loving memory four nephews, Thomas Lewis Jr. of Zuni, VA, Clarence Lewis (Vivian) of Durham, NC, Robert Eley (Maurice) of Chesapeake, VA, Ronald Eley (Dorothea) of Durham, NC; and one niece, Delores Elaine Brown of Norfolk, VA; along with other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make your donations to Chapel Grove United Church of Christ (Memo line: Administrative Development Fund) located at 7366 W. Blackwater Rd., Windsor, VA 23487.

Due to COVID-19, a private Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on August 8, 2020 at Chapel Grove United Church of Christ in Windsor, VA 11 am.

Arrangements are being handled by Shivers Funeral Chapel located at 12749 Courthouse Hwy in Smithfield, VA 23430.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Chapel Grove United Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Shivers Funeral Chapel
12749 Courthouse Hwy
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-9500
