Robert (BOBBY) C. Gage passed away on Monday morning on Mar 16, 2020 at Riverside Hospital to be with the Lord and family.
Bobby was born in FOXHILL (Hampton), VA. He went to Hampton High. He worked for 20 years in the NN Shipyard and retired after 25 years at NASA Langley Research Center in 2006. He was a GREAT Carver of ducks and birds and he painted. He was a Mason and a life time member of Wallace Memorial United Methodist Church. He was in the National Guard for 6 years and in his younger days he was a volunteer of the FOXHILL Fire Department.
Bobby is survived by his loving wife Jane (Vickie) Gage, his wonderful children, Robert (Rob) L. Gage and his wife Amy of Yorktown and Kimberly J. Smith and her husband Michael (Mike) of Hampton. Bobby leaves 8 (very special) living grandchildren – Zachary, Cody, Skyler, Michael, Sarah, Audrey, Matt and Marshall. He had one great grandson Greyson to be born soon. He leaves his very special niece Melodye Ballard. He leaves his very special Brother and Sister (in-laws) Phillip and Pat Sasser and their two daughters Cindy and Christy and their families. Annie his devoted lab whom he loved will also miss him. Bobby also leaves cousins, adopted-in-love brothers and sisters, ALSO So Many GREAT Friends to cherish his memories.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents Mabel and Clinton Gage and sister Marjorie Ballard and brother-in-law of Meredith Ballard, also a granddaughter Kelsie Smith.
Due to the virus there will be a private funeral service at this time, but we will have Bobby's celebration of life for Everyone as soon as we are able to. Any donations can be made to Wallace Memorial United Methodist Church at 6 Johnson Road, Hampton, VA 23664. The family would like to acknowledge all the loving care of ALL the Riverside Hospital Nurses and Doctors and the Riverside Rehab Center of Hampton.
Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 18, 2020