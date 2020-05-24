Robert C. Miller Jr.
Robert C. Miller, Jr. (Bobby J) 78, passed away on May 19, 2020 at the Hampton Sentara Careplex. He is survived by his daughter Melanie K. Still (Keith), sister Joan C. Manning (Harry), brother Jere C. Miller, grandchildren Nisa Still, Nasir Still and Najee Still, niece Traci Carter-Richardson (Darryl), nephews Chaun M. Carter (Katina), Jere C. Miller Jr. and Brian C. Miller and God son Jason Holmes. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert C. Miller Sr. and Mary C. Miller.

Robert matriculated through the Public-School System of Hampton, Virginia. He graduated from George P. Phenix in 1960. Upon graduation, he entered Hampton Institute. After graduation he joined the United States Army and was honorably discharged 1966.

He was an active member and supporter of the George P. Phenix Alumni Association. Throughout the years he grew very passionate about the Hampton University Band known as the Marching Force and was the Staff Coordinator. He was a member of Tau Beta Sigma and Phi Mu Alpha. Mr. Miller was also known for ROBERT MILLER NEIGHBORHOOD TAX SERVICE. Mr. Miller was a Supervisor of Physical Plant at Hampton University for over 20 years. In earlier years, he was self-employed. He had his own business in New Jersey. He was a charitable, unselfish man, often shared his last dollar to someone in need.

Viewing is Wednesday, May 27th from 12pm – 6pm at Perkins Funeral Home. A graveside service will be on Thursday, May 28th at 11am on the campus of Hampton University.


Published in Daily Press on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Viewing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Perkins Funeral Home
MAY
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
the campus of Hampton University
Funeral services provided by
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
(757) 723-3308
