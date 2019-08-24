Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Amory Funeral Home
Grafton, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Tiernan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Calvin Tiernan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Calvin Tiernan Obituary
Newport News, Va. – Robert Calvin Tiernan, 76, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. Bob was a native of Waddington, New York and a peninsula resident since 1972. He was veteran of Vietnam serving in the U S Army for 9 years. After the Army he owned and operated Tiernan Painting and Remodeling for 25 years. He was a member of the VFW and attended Denbigh Christian Church.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years Shirley Lloyd Tiernan, a step daughter, Lori Neal and her husband Ira of Shacklefords and a step son Steven Keith Kowalchik and his wife Annette and their children, Louisa and Phillip of Stockdale, TX. He is also survived by a sister, Judy Jones (Larry) and his brothers, Bill Tiernan (Marsia), Joe Tiernan (Daisy), Terry Tiernan (Vivian) and Tim Tiernan (Polly) and sisters-in-law, Barbara Lloyd German and Judy Lloyd Waites (Alan).

The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM in Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, VA. Interment will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amory Funeral Home
Download Now