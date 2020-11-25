Dr. Robert Canestrari Jr. died on November 22, 2020. He lived his live with passion and tenacity. He worked as a Clinical Psychologist in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia. He, his wife and business partners opened Colonial Hospital for Children and Adolescents. At the time, this was the only facility in the southeast tailored specifically for children and adolescents experiencing mental health issues. Dr. Canestrari touched the lives of many families with children experiencing mental health challenges through this hospital and his private practice. He was a pilot, sailor and world traveler, a true adventurer.
Dr. Canestrari is survived by his wife and soul mate Sally Canestrari; his daughter, Lisa Gaetano, and husband, Mario Gaetano; Julia Canestrari and her husband, Roland Wallace; Maria Isabel Velasco Desoto, and husband, Jose De Soto. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Patty, Nicole, Chris, Isaac, Derrick and Sebastian. He was a devoted husband who care passionately for his wife until his last breath. He loved his children and grandchildren fiercely. He was a friend, mentor and father figure to many. He was a passionate, opinionated, strong willed, tenacious and loving man. The world is paler without him and he will be sorely missed.
A memorial service will occur sometime in the future due to the limitations placed on travel and public gatherings due to the Covid 19 Pandemic. His remains will be at a memorial garden at The College of William and Mary.
Donations may be made to the Community Table, 23 Central Street, Sylva, NC 28779. The Cremation Society will be handling all funeral arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at www.vacremationsociety.com
.