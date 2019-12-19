|
|
Robert Clay Carpenter born on Feb 14, 1964 passed away on Dec 15, 2019. He is survived by his parents Elvin & Jeanette Carpenter, wife Jennifer Carpenter, son Brandon (Kristan), daughters Bryce Carpenter, Brielle Pepper (Jacob Pepper), and two stepdaughters, Samantha & Courtney White. He is also survived by his siblings- Dawn, Chris, Kelly, Steve and their families. Rob loved God, his family, music and, boating. He was a member of Calvary Assembly of God in Hampton, VA. He was a drummer on the Worship Team for 18 years. He had a great passion for cars and was the Marketing Manager at Auto Haus in Yorktown, VA. His Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 20th at 7pm at Calvary Assembly of God. He will be lovingly missed by his family and friends.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 19, 2019