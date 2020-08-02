1/1
Robert Clinton Branch III
1942 - 2020
Lt. Col. (ret, USAF) Robert (Bob) C. Branch, III, 78, passed away peacefully, from diseases related to exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War, on July 23, 2020. Bob was born April 11, 1942, in Franklin, VA to Robert C. Branch, Jr. and Nell Rose Branch. He grew up in Rocky Mount, NC and earned a BA degree from East Carolina University and a Master of Public Administration from Golden Gate University, San Francisco, CA. Bob was an ordained deacon, and a strong Christian man. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church.

Bob spent almost 22 years in the Air Force as an instructor navigator, personnel programs officer and a commander in aerospace maintenance. During his military career, he traveled to 77 different islands and countries. Following retirement from the Air Force, he went to work for Northrop Grumman on the B-2 bomber and upon retirement from there, he taught sixth grade for many years. He finally retired to devote full time to his love of bass and salt water fishing.

Bob is survived by his wife of almost 52 years, Bonnie Abbitt Branch, son G. Patrick Branch (Jen) of Tucson, AZ, daughter Kerry Branch Chambers (Scott) of Highlands Ranch, CO, daughter Allison Branch Phayre (Stephen) of Paulsbo, WA and seven grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chesapeake Benevolent Fund, 955 Harpersville Rd., Newport News, VA 23601. Interment will occur at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
