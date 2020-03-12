|
Robert David Collie, 97, was received into the arms of his Lord on March 7, 2020. Robert was born April 30, 1922 to Robert Otha Collie and Ethel Johnson Routten Collie. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife Elsie West Collie; a brother Ollie Segar Routten, Jr.; and a sister Theresa Virginia Collie. He is survived by a granddaughter, Robin Fitzpatrick (John) of Gettysburg, PA; a nephew and a host of grandnephews and grandnieces.
Robert was a veteran of WWII and served in the Army Air Corps. After his honorable discharge from the service at the conclusion of the war, he was employed at NACA, now known as NASA, as a photographer and video expert. He served at many posts for NASA, including four tours in Bermuda, Wallops Island, Ascension Island in the South Atlantic, and five years in Pasadena, CA, where he was a team member and key contributor to the Viking Mission, where a rover was successfully landed on Mars.
Robert was a member of Monitor Lodge No. 197 Ancient Free and Accepted Masons for over seventy years. He worshiped at Fox Hill Central United Methodist Church and served on the Administrative Board. He had three passions in his life: as a scratch golfer he played the links often; he loved photography and had many photos published; his greatest passion in life was his deep love for his wife, Elsie, where he was by her side at every opportunity.
A funeral service followed by Masonic Rites will be conducted at 2:00 pm, Sunday, March 15, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton by the Rev. Eric Vaudt. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 1-2 pm.
The family requests that memorial contributions be sent to the Clark Cemetery Association, c/o Mary Rouseau, 6 Riding Path, Hampton, 23669.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 12, 2020