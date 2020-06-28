Robert Daniel Tabb, Jr., 70, peacefully passed away at Riverside Regional Medical Center on June 23, 2020. He was born in Charles City, VA to the late Gladys Canaday Tabb and Robert D. Tabb, Sr. on May 31,1950. He attended public school in Charles City. He was a member of Greater Walters AME Zion Church. He leaves to cherish his memories, sister, Ernestine T. Bell (Harold), nephew Jamal Bell. Lifelong Partner, Carolyn Knight (whom he affectionately calls "wife"). Daughters, Kim L. Harrell (Pastor Thomas Harrell ) and Jacqueline Langford. Son, Antonio Parker. Step-children, Kelly L. Haughton (Alex), Brian Langford, Curtis (Ruth), Darryl and Robert Knight. Grandchildren, Dominick (Aimee), Tyra, Naliyah, & Namyah. Great-Granddaughter, Kora. Full Obituary is located on Cooke Bros website as well as "Live Viewing" of service which is highly recommended due to limited seating in chapel. Service is Tuesday, June 30 at 11am.



