Robert Darouse
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Robert "Bobby" Darouse


Robert "Bobby" Darouse departed his earthly life on February 1, 2019. Bobby was born on July 30, 1952 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Thomas and Evelyn Darouse who preceded him in death. Bobby was first and foremost a husband and father. He spent the last 38 years cherishing his wife and soulmate, Carla "Dianne" Darouse. He also blessed the world with four daughters, Kristi Adams (Jeffrey), Amber Darouse, Shannon Darouse, and Brittney Howard (Dustin), and one son Robert "Doug" Darouse II (Alexis). Bobby was blessed with seven grandchildren Kalyn, Alexis, Mahlay, Cambree, Shaelyn, Shayne, and Torean. He is also survived by his brothers T.A. (Gloria), Stanley (Sandy), Ronnie (Debbie), Steve, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Joseph. Bobby lived life to the fullest and brought smiles and laughter to all who were privileged to have known him. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Park Lawn Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666 on Monday, February 11, 2019. All who were blessed to have known Bobby are welcome to celebrate his life at a memorial service in the funeral home chapel at 1:00 p.m. on February 12, 2019. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019
