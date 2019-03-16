Resources More Obituaries for Robert Hill Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Dean Hill

Obituary Condolences Flowers Born: June 15, 1952Died: February 28, 2019 Bob Hill was a man devoted to service of others. At the time of his passing, Bob had spent the last few years in Virginia helping to take care of family members. He is survived by his wife, Jeanette, sons: Jason Jackson with wife Pam, Jeremy Hill with wife Harmony and daughter, Julie Hudson with husband Steven. His grandchildren; Hayden Dakota Jackson, Garret Brandt Jackson, Cody Lane Jackson and Kieran Robert Hill. His sisters; Kathy Carr with husband Chris, Kris Wiener with husband Bud and his brother, Ron Hill with wife Tina and several nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. His mother-in-law Gladys Spangler, Brother-In-Law, David T. Spangler with wife Joe, Sister-In-laws; Alice Watts and Barbara Spangler. He is preceded in death by his father, Leo Verne Hill and mother, Shirley Mae Hill. Bob entered the military as enlisted; went on to attend the Officer Candidate School and became an officer. He graduated from Command and General Staff College in Ft. Leavenworth Kansas in 1986 before leaving with his family for a tour of duty in Germany. Even with most of his time taken with his military and home life, Bob received his BS from Cameron University in 1979 and MA from Webster University in 1986. He served as a Division Fire Support Officer in the 1st Infantry Division (Big Red One) during OPERATION DESERT STORM, being medically evacuated due to an illness thought to have been the result of contaminated air in the region. Regardless, he enjoyed serving his country. After Desert Storm, he served with distinction as a Battalion Commander of the 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery (Hamilton's Own) in the Big Red One. He was selected for the Army War College prior to his retirement. He decided not to attend and to retire instead because he was truly a dedicated soldier who would only give it his all. He was plagued by medical issues from Desert Storm since that time and in retirement, he endeavored, the rest of his life to have his illnesses designated to have been combat-related…to this day. In his post-Military life, he was the CEO of Leadership Solutions, Inc. and worked in a team of subject matter experts to coach Fire Support leaders and staff during numerous unit rotations at the National Training Center. He continued to work with the military at Nellis Air Force Base and YUMA proving ground regarding protection of our soldiers from explosive devises. Bob was a 6th Degree Dan Black Belt Master in Tae-Kwon-Do. With Police Officer Daniel Breci and other instructors, they taught more than 100 adults and children at Fort Riley, Kansas the importance of learning confidence, discipline and self-defense, not violence. His passion was golf and he was on the golf course every chance he got.He was a man who was dedicated to his family, friends and country. He will truly be missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans at DAV.org. Funeral Service will be in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries