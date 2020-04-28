|
|
Dr. Robert DuBois Bonner departed this life on April 8, 2020 at the age of 94.
Robert was born on April 3, 1926, the 6th of 8 children to Ernest and Dollien Bonner, both teachers, in Camden, Alabama. He graduated valedictorian of Camden Academy in 1944. After serving on Navy submarines for 2 years, he matriculated to Howard University on the GI Bill. He was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Biology in 1949 and Master of Science in Botany in 1952. Between 1949 and 1954 he attended officer's candidate school for one year, and worked as an IBM training supervisor at the Veteran's Administration Medical Center in Washington, D.C. He was called again to active duty from the Navy Reserves in 1952 - 1953 and served at the Navy Recruitment Center in Washington, D.C.
While an undergraduate at Howard, he met his future wife, Hazel Jeanne Garrison. They married in 1957 after completing their doctorates in Botany and Zoology at The Pennsylvania State University. They moved to Houston, Texas where Robert served on the faculty at Texas Southern University and had 3 daughters. He was a visiting scientist in high schools under the sponsorship of the Texas Academy of Sciences and a member of the premedical advisory committee. He served as president of the Howard Alumni Chapter. Robert chose to further his career at Hampton University (then Institute) and they moved to Hampton, Virginia in 1963.
Dr. Bonner spent an illustrious 33 years at Hampton University where he retired as Dean of the School of Science and emeritus professor of Biology in 1996. Academic growth was tremendous under his leadership and he mentored hundreds of students to pursue their dreams in science. He received numerous awards and served the University and wider higher education and civic communities in many capacities. To name a few: The Lindback Foundation Distinguished Teaching award, one of the first faculty members elected to the Board of Trustees, establishment of the Marine Science discipline, among others, director of the Minority Biomedical Support Program, Board of Trustee member of Southeastern Universities Research Association.
In addition, Dr. Bonner had a long and productive relationship with the National Science Foundation (NSF), National Institutes of Health, and the Danforth Foundation. He directed the NSF Summer Biology Institutes for High School Teachers of Science. Other roles include Executive Secretary of Beta Kappa Chi Scientific Honor Society, consultant to the Navy ROTC program and to many other colleges and Eastern Virginia Medical School in advancing their programs. Civic activities included the Hampton City Planning Commission, the Wetlands Board and the Science Museum of Virginia.
As a devoted husband and father, he enjoyed spending time with family. Robert served as Deacon at Hampton University Memorial Church and was a member of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity since 1968. He was a classical music aficionado and enjoyed patronizing the arts and traveling the world.
Robert is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Jeannette Bonner Secrest and David Secrest, Jocelyn W. Bonner and James Grimm, Marian E. Bonner and Brian Richardson, and grandson Ernest Richardson. Also surviving are his brother David B. Bonner, and sister and brother-in-law Ruth Bonner Collins and Donald Collins. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents and 5 sisters. A host of other relatives and friends mourn his passing.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Drs. Robert D. and Hazel Garrison Bonner Endowed Scholarship at Hampton University. A service will be held on a later date.
Published in Daily Press from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020