Robert E. "Bob" Arvidson, 84, passed away January 6, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his parents, Bill and Virginia Arvidson; sister, Ginny and brother-in-law Dick (Sciorra); brother, Bill; brothers-in-law, Geary and Tim Ahern; and sister-in-law, Mary Ahern.
He was a native of NJ and relocated with his beloved wife Pat, to Williamsburg in 2000. Bob was a member of St. Olaf Catholic Church, and the Knights of Columbus. Bob was also the owner of Arvi Advertising Specialties in Williamsburg, a business which he started after retiring from Berlin & Jones Envelope Manufacturers in E. Rutherford, NJ. Bob was a devout Notre Dame football fan and a loving husband of 60 years, father and grandfather as well as a friend to all he met.
He is survived by his wife Pat; daughter, Peggie (Michael Rzepkowski); son, Bob; daughter, Kathy Baldwin (Tony); the apple of his eye, granddaughter Anna; and daughter-in-love, Debbie Cook. He will be dearly missed by a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins far and wide.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg from 5-8:30 pm. A visitation and Mass will be held January 11, 2020 at St. Olaf's Catholic Church beginning at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Catholic Charities in his honor. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 9, 2020