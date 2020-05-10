Robert E. Baker
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reverend Robert Earl Baker, 94, of Cobbs Creek, Virginia passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born in Jackson, North Carolina in March of 1926 to the late Roy N. Baker and Mary Lucy Shoulars Baker of Kelford, North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by Ruth, the love of his life for 63 years, and nine siblings. He is survived by siblings Frances McCarthy, Winford Williford, Faye Fulton and Jerry Baker.

Bob and Ruth are survived and blessed with three children Cathleen Baker, Steve Baker, Bettie Tringali, 10 grandchildren Jerel Olson, Lori Thomas, Jennifer Wood, Scott Baker, Amy Moore, Kristin Blankenship, Ryan Baker, Colt Baker, Tammie Martin, Michael Tringali, and 13 great grandchildren. His presence and guidance will be missed but his lessons will live on. He was welcomed into heaven with a "well done, thou good and faithful servant"

Robert (Bob) Baker faithfully served his family, his church, his community and his God. He graduated from the Southwestern Baptist Seminary in Ft. Worth, Texas; and a member of the Virginia Baptist Association. He was a veteran of the Air Force, proud crew member on a B27.

As a preacher, he talked the talk, as a man he walked the walk, as a father he covered all the bases. He loved fishing, gardening, coaching baseball and he loved to work. The devil never found his hands idle.

Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, Va. is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved