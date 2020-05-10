Reverend Robert Earl Baker, 94, of Cobbs Creek, Virginia passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born in Jackson, North Carolina in March of 1926 to the late Roy N. Baker and Mary Lucy Shoulars Baker of Kelford, North Carolina.



He was preceded in death by Ruth, the love of his life for 63 years, and nine siblings. He is survived by siblings Frances McCarthy, Winford Williford, Faye Fulton and Jerry Baker.



Bob and Ruth are survived and blessed with three children Cathleen Baker, Steve Baker, Bettie Tringali, 10 grandchildren Jerel Olson, Lori Thomas, Jennifer Wood, Scott Baker, Amy Moore, Kristin Blankenship, Ryan Baker, Colt Baker, Tammie Martin, Michael Tringali, and 13 great grandchildren. His presence and guidance will be missed but his lessons will live on. He was welcomed into heaven with a "well done, thou good and faithful servant"



Robert (Bob) Baker faithfully served his family, his church, his community and his God. He graduated from the Southwestern Baptist Seminary in Ft. Worth, Texas; and a member of the Virginia Baptist Association. He was a veteran of the Air Force, proud crew member on a B27.



As a preacher, he talked the talk, as a man he walked the walk, as a father he covered all the bases. He loved fishing, gardening, coaching baseball and he loved to work. The devil never found his hands idle.



