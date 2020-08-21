1/1
Robert E. "Skip" Bloxom
Robert Edward "Skip" Bloxom, age 76, died August 18, 2020, at home with family by his side. Skip was retired from Anheuser Busch and loved NASCAR (Dale Earnhardt #3), model boats, fishing, and hunting and was a member of the "No Name Car Club" classic car club. He will surely be missed by all. Skip is survived by his loving wife, Virginia Lee Bloxom, children, Robert Bloxom (Sandy), Kelly Andino (Ricardo), Tami Bloxom, Michael Bloxom (Sheila) William "Trip" Bloxom (Kathy), Matthew Bloxom, Terri House, 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and a host of extended family and friends. A gathering of friends will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m at Hogg Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing requirements will be followed, and everyone is asked to wear a mask. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date on Carmines Island. In our loved one's memory memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home and Crematory.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
