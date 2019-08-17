|
Bishop Robert E. Duck of Jerome Circle, Hampton, VA, passed away on August 14, 2019. He was installed as pastor of Greater Oak Grove Baptist Church in 1993 and remained until his demise.
He is survived by his wife, Hazel D. Duck; one son, Robert Duck; one sister, Colia Daughtrey; one brother, John Duck and one grandchild, Robert Duck.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, August 18, 2019, Greater Oak Grove Baptist Church, 35441 South Quay Road, Franklin, VA. The interment will be held in Chapel Grove Cemetery, Windsor. Service conducted by Wm. M. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Franklin. Website- wmjohnsonandsons.com
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 17, 2019