Robert E. Elliott, Jr., passed peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020, at home surrounded by family and friends.
He graduated from Hampton High School and then enlisted in the Marine Corps, serving in the Vietnam War. Upon returning, he attended Hampton Institute.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Eugene and Ruth Kesler Elliott. Survivors include his wife, Mary Jane "Janie"; his brothers, Walter (Margie), Phillip (Patty), and Timothy (Theresa); many beloved nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Jim Dilley.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 am, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in the R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home chapel. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or a charity of choice
.