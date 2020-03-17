|
Robert E. Hardage "Rob", 72, of Yorktown, passed away on March 11, 2020 in his home.
Robert was born in Albuquerque, NM to F.E. Hardage and Nona Gustke on July 17, 1947. He went to school in Lubbock, TX where he graduated from Monterey High School and attended Texas Tech University. He graduated with an Associate's Degree in Police Science from Thomas Nelson Community College.
Robert was married to Margaret Hardage on April 13, 1978 in Honolulu, HI. They were married for 41 years. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the U. S. Air Force for 22 years. He was also involved in the 6594 Test Group at Hickam AFB in Honolulu, HI and the 6th ACCS at Langley AFB. He served overseas and domestically. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, bowling, softball and Texas Holdem.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Frank and Jimmy Hardage. He is survived by his wife Margaret; children, Robin Henry (Jim), Rob Hardage (Beth), Angela Hosey (Todd Johnson); stepchildren, Michael Halpin and Jeffrey Halpin (Tina); grandchildren, Angela, Rebecca, Tabitha, Jason, Vaughn, Justin and Jessica; great-grandchildren, Harrison, Tristan, Lily, Henry, and Riley; and step-sister Nancy Gustke.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Special Olympics or the ASPCA.
Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 17, 2020