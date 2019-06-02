Robert E. "Bob" Luther, 86, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. He was a native of Asheville, NC and had been a resident of Newport News for over 60 years. Bob was a U. S. Navy Veteran and had a full civilian career in the home heating oil industry. He was a member of the Warwick Masonic Lodge AF & AM and enjoyed his hobby of radio-controlled aircraft. Preceding him in rest is his granddaughter, Jacquelyn C. Luther; brothers, Russell, John, and James Luther; and former wife, Donna Baber. Surviving members of his family include his sons, Joseph C. Luther, James R. Luther, John T. Luther, and Jeffrey A. Luther; grandchildren, Jessica C. Luther, James R. Luther, Jr., Whitney A. Luther, and Aleta C. Luther; great grandchildren, Jamis F. Luther, Finnegan J. Luther, Freya F. Luther, and Natalie J. West. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, June 6, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:00 at Peninsula Funeral Home with a memorial service held at 7:00 to honor Bob's life. Interment in Peninsula Memorial Park will be held privately. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601. Published in Daily Press on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary