Robert "Bob" Earl Satterthwaite passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Riverside Hospital in Newport News Virginia (VA), surrounded by his family. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Lucille "Billie" Burks Satterthwaite of Norfolk Virginia and grandson Trevor of Williamsburg VA. Bob, a retired Aeronautical Engineer at NASA Langley Research Center, is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Faye Everett Satterthwaite; children: Rich (Kelly) Bradley of Winter Garden Florida, Jeff Satterthwaite of Lenexa VA, Jennifer Satterthwaite of Norge VA, David (Denise) Bradley of Prairieville Louisiana, and Michael (Jessica) Satterthwaite of Ashburn VA. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: David Jr., Ally, Ryan, Sophie, Grace, Taylor, Jack, and Preston. Bob was a member of First Baptist Church Newport News. Services will be held on Saturday March 2, 2019 at First Baptist Church Newport News, 12716 Warwick Blvd. Newport News VA 23606. Visitation is scheduled for 10 am with service following at 11 am. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Food Closet/Compassion Ministry of First Baptist Church Newport News.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 27, 2019