Robert E. Turner
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Robert Edward Turner (Do Bob) of Newport News peacefully entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was born on March 20, 1937 to the late Thomas Bell and Elma Turner of Freeman, VA. He was proceeded in death by 2 siters (Ethel & Irene) and 1 brother (Henry).

In Robert's early adult years, he married the late Lillian Mason and moved to NJ. To this union, 4 daughters were born. While in NJ he was employed by Howard Johnson's. He later married Evon Hedgepeth and to that union they had 2 daughters and 1 son. Eventually, Robert and his family returned to VA and resided in Newport News. He was self-employed as a truck driver and retired from Newport News Shipyard and Dry Dock Co.

He leaves to cherish his memories 7 children, Cassandra Fultz (Barry) – VA, Deborah Turner-Britman – AZ, Patti Washington (Randy) – VA, Gail Hicks-Mason – NJ, Janice Washington – AZ, Ryan Turner – PA, and Yolanda Lennon – IN, 14 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 3 brothers, James (Daisy), Ralph (Christine), Charles (Onie), and 1 sister, Ruth (Larry).

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM at O.H. Smith & Son Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Memorial service
02:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved