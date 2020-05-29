Mr. Robert Edward Turner (Do Bob) of Newport News peacefully entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was born on March 20, 1937 to the late Thomas Bell and Elma Turner of Freeman, VA. He was proceeded in death by 2 siters (Ethel & Irene) and 1 brother (Henry).



In Robert's early adult years, he married the late Lillian Mason and moved to NJ. To this union, 4 daughters were born. While in NJ he was employed by Howard Johnson's. He later married Evon Hedgepeth and to that union they had 2 daughters and 1 son. Eventually, Robert and his family returned to VA and resided in Newport News. He was self-employed as a truck driver and retired from Newport News Shipyard and Dry Dock Co.



He leaves to cherish his memories 7 children, Cassandra Fultz (Barry) – VA, Deborah Turner-Britman – AZ, Patti Washington (Randy) – VA, Gail Hicks-Mason – NJ, Janice Washington – AZ, Ryan Turner – PA, and Yolanda Lennon – IN, 14 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 3 brothers, James (Daisy), Ralph (Christine), Charles (Onie), and 1 sister, Ruth (Larry).



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM at O.H. Smith & Son Funeral Home.



