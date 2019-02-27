Home

Robert Eugene Washington, Jr., "BJ," born to Robert Eugene Washington, Sr. and the late Sandra Baines Wilson, departed on Feb. 15, 2019 at the age of 36. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Lillian D. Baines.He leaves to cherish his memories, paternal grandmother, Mamie Washington; sister, Brenda Wilson; brother in law, Antonie White; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.A Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 27, 2019
