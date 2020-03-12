|
Robert Edwin Winstead "Bob" of Dandy, Yorktown, Va. passed away after a courageous battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Riverside Regional Medical Hospital with his family at his side. Bob was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, on September 5, 1938, to Dorothy S. and Landon B. Winstead. Bob lived all his life on the Penninsula and graduated from Newport News High School. He was in the automotive field, and most recently, an owner/partner of a Marine Construction Company. Bob loved his home in Dandy, Yorktown, on Back Creek. He was the happiest when he was on his boat, driving fast cars, or when he was younger playing tennis. If he had a nickname, it would be "prankster," especially to his wonderful neighbors and loved when he got away with his pranks, and what even made him happier was to share the outcome with others. Bob had so many great stories and could tell a joke that was so believable until he revealed the punch line. He had the gift of gathering wonderful friends during his well-lived life. He is survived by his wife, K. Darlene Talbott, his two children Steven L. Winstead wife Julie, Suzanne H. Stinson husband Daniel, one grandson Scott W. Stinson, sister Jeanne W, Nelson, a very special sister Susan W. Walters, brother Landon B. Winstead. II. He shared a part of his heart with Kelly T. Louttit and Michael P. Talbott. A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point. In memory of our loved one, please consider memorial contributions to the Gloucester Mathews Humane Society, Post Office Box 385, Gloucester, Va. 23061. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 12, 2020