Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Engler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Major USAF Ret. Robert F. Engler Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Major USAF Ret. Robert F. Engler Jr. Obituary
Robert F. Engler Jr., Major USAF Ret. passed away at home surrounded by his family on March 17, 2019. He was born June 13, 1942 in Brooklyn, New York. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Diane Engler; son Scott D. Engler (Deanna); daughter Lise Hodge; grandsons Tyler Hodge and Zachary Engler; sisters Jene Romeo (Vincent) and Ann Marie Schare (Peter). A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Download Now