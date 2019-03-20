|
Robert F. Engler Jr., Major USAF Ret. passed away at home surrounded by his family on March 17, 2019. He was born June 13, 1942 in Brooklyn, New York. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Diane Engler; son Scott D. Engler (Deanna); daughter Lise Hodge; grandsons Tyler Hodge and Zachary Engler; sisters Jene Romeo (Vincent) and Ann Marie Schare (Peter). A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 20, 2019