Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Crooks Memorial United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Mitchem
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Franklin Mitchem

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Franklin Mitchem Obituary
Yorktown, Va. - Robert Franklin Mitchem, 90, of Yorktown, VA passed away Saturday September 7, 2019. He served in the Army in Korea. Bobby retired from the Amoco refinery at Yorktown in 1988.

He is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Marjorie Mitchem, his son Rusty Mitchem (Sandra) and daughter Mary Gibbs (Kevin), his grandchildren, James Mitchem (Cari) Angela Smith (Corey) and 4 great grandchildren, Mattie, Hunter, Mason and Avery. His three sisters, Lorraine Hollandsworth, Gladys Kemp, Carolyn Watkins sister-in-law June Matthews and a host of nieces and nephews.

Celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Crooks Memorial United Methodist Church. The family request, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made in his name to the Lackey Clinic or the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amory Funeral Home
Download Now