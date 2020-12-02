On Saturday Nov 28, Robert "Bob" Moskowitz, 93, a New York native, lost his fight with complications from a recent hip surgery. Bob served in the U.S Coast Guard for three years from 1945-1948. He received a Bachelor's degree from Miami University in Ohio in 1952 and a MA in Journalism at the University of Missouri in 1955. Moskowitz spent 34 years writing for the Daily Press in Newport News. Along with his column, "The Way The Ball Bounces", he reported on almost every conceivable sport. High School wrestling, College Baseball, Powerboat Racing, Stock Car Racing as well as Professional Baseball and Football. Some reporting highlights included 2 American Legion Baseball World Series 1959 and 1962, an NCAA Final Four in 1970 and Both Superbowl VII and XVII between the Washington Redskins and the Miami Dolphins. Bob retired from the Daily press in 1991 and wrote many more years for the Yorktown Crier in York County.
He served as President of the Virginia Sports Writers Association in 1970 and Sports Information Director for Christopher Newport University and Newport News Apprentice School. In 1994 Temple Sinai Brotherhood named him Man of the Year. Bob was active in recent years at Temple Emet V'or and in the Peninsula Sports Club and was inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in the media category in 2004.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, JoAn Setzer Moskowitz and his sister, Alyce Domenitz. He is survived by his son, David Moskowitz (Kathy Smith) and daughter, Michele Moskowitz.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home by Rabbi Scott Gurdin. Family will receive friends immediately following the service. Masks and social distancing will be required. A private interment will take place at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery with Military Honors. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or American Heart Association
.