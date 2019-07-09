Home

Askew Funeral & Cremation Services
731 Roanoke Ave
Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870
(252) 537-8888
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Askew Funeral & Cremation Services
731 Roanoke Ave
Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870
Visitation
Following Services
Askew Funeral & Cremation Services
731 Roanoke Ave
Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Newport News, VA
Robert G. Morris Obituary
Robert Graydon Morris 86, of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina was welcomed into his heavenly home on July 6, 2019.

A Service to celebrate Robert's life will be held at 2pm on Tuesday July 9, 2019 in the Chapel of Askew Funeral & Cremation Services 731 Roanoke Ave. Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina. A visitation will be held immediately following the service at the funeral home.

A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 3pm at Peninsula Memorial Park in Newport News, Virginia with Military Honors.
Published in Daily Press on July 9, 2019
