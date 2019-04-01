Home

Robert "Buddy" German

Robert "Buddy" German Obituary
Robert "Buddy" German, 70, a lifelong Peninsula resident, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Linda G. German. He was very involved with Parkview Little League. He was a loving and devoted grandfather who was passionately involved in his grandchildren's activities.Survivors include three children, Shannon Morris (Calvin) of Hampton, Ritchie German (Brandy) of Newport News, and Ronald German (Stacy) of Yorktown; one sister Pattye Oliver (Jimmy) of Carrollton; five grandchildren, Hollie, Carson, Grant, Nicholas and Olivia; a brother-in-law, Ricky Roberts (Lisa) of Hampton; and numerous nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held at 10 AM Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Peninsula Memorial Park. The family requests casual attire.Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 1, 2019
