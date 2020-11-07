Robert (Bob) Henry Cummings, 82, of Baltimore, MD, passed away peacefully at home on November 5, 2020 in Hertford, North Carolina, after a long battle with prostate cancer.
Bob was born in Baltimore, Maryland to Culp (Bill) Cummings and Helen Henry Cummings on December 23, 1937. Bob attended Patterson Park High School in Baltimore, and the University of Maryland, College Park. He played both soccer and lacrosse at Maryland and was an All - ACC member of three NCAA tournament soccer teams. While at Maryland he met and later married Jo-An Finn and had two children, Robert and Kortney.
Bob later received a Masters degree from West Virginia University and a PhD from Southern Mississippi. He pursued a career as a college professor of exercise physiology and spent most of his teaching and coaching days at Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia, before retiring as Professor Emeritus in 2003. In retirement, Bob and his significant other, Kristin Hagan, split time between Hertford, North Carolina and Glade Springs, West Virginia. Bob loved the serenity and golf at Glade Springs and asked to be remembered there. His family will hold a private service at Glade in the coming weeks.
Bob is survived by Kristin Hagan of Hertford, North Carolina, his son Robert J. Cummings of Charlotte, North Carolina, and his daughter Kortney J. Ramsey of Manchester, Maryland. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Kameron and Cole Cummings of Charlotte, and Ben and Reagan Ramsey of Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Bob's church, Glade Community Church, 1 Pavilion Drive, Daniels, West Virginia 25832. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Cummings family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com
