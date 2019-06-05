Home

Robert H. Freeman Jr. Obituary
Robert Henry Freeman, Jr. 76, passed peacefully at his Gloucester home June 2, 2019. Robert was a native of Poquoson, born to Robert and Bertha Freeman. He was a master carpenter and enjoyed gardening, camping, watching NASCAR, and was an avid fisherman. He was a great husband and father who will be missed dearly by all.He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Henry Freeman, Sr. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Robin; son, Jonathan; mother, Bertha Lee; sister, Pauline; brothers, Harold, Eugene and William; and three grandchildren.To honor his memory, there will be a gathering of friends to celebrate his life on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point. Inurnment will be private.Arrangements under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home and Crematory. Please visit www.hoggfh.com to share condolences and memories.
Published in Daily Press on June 5, 2019
