Robert H. Miller
Mr. Robert H. Miller, a loving father and grandfather, passed away on Friday, May 8th.

Robert was born in Lanark, Illinois and moved to Poquoson, VA where he lived for over 60 years. He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Watkins Miller, parents, Harve Miller and Verna Spinka Miller, and sister, Wilma Durocher. Alive to cherish his memory is daughter Cynthia Owen and husband Marshall, 5 grandchildren: Greg Dancy and wife Kelly, Christina Wallace and husband Nick and daughter Waverly, Kevin Dean and wife Natalie and children Logan and Amelia, Ashley Hughes and husband Johnnie and children Alyssa and Braxton, Evan Dean and wife Brittney and children Crystal, Ryan and Chloe; care givers Nell Hogge, Pat Goslee, nephew and caregivers Jim Perdue and wife Alice, along with several more nieces and nephews who lived close by and helped him and cared for him. Surviving nephew, Greg Durocher, from San Diego, and niece Patricia Durocher and nephew Steve Durocher from San Antonio loved him and encouraged him from afar. He is also survived by sister in law Estelle Hautz, and brother in law, Kenneth Watkins both of Poquoson.

Robert was a veteran of the navy and served for several years. After his time in the Navy, he worked at Universal Leaf Corporation for over 50 years as a tobacco inspector. He was also a member of the Tabernacle United Methodist Church in Poquoson.

The family will receive friends at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home on Monday, May 11th 2020 from 6 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 12th 2020 at 1 p.m. at Parklawn Memorial Park.


Published in Daily Press on May 11, 2020.
May 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Cindy I am keeping you and your family in my thoughts & prayers.
Brenda Houlden
