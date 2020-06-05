SMITH, Col. Robert H., Sr., Ret., departed this life May 29, 2020. He is survived by a host of loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., Richmond, Va., where viewing will take place Friday, June 5, 2020, from 1 to 8 p.m. A graveside funeral service will be at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, Va., on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 1 p.m.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 5, 2020.