Col. Robert H. SMITH Sr. Ret.
SMITH, Col. Robert H., Sr., Ret., departed this life May 29, 2020. He is survived by a host of loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., Richmond, Va., where viewing will take place Friday, June 5, 2020, from 1 to 8 p.m. A graveside funeral service will be at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, Va., on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 1 p.m.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Viewing
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
JUN
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Signal Hill Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
(804) 643-8738
1 entry
June 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
