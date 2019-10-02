|
Robert "Bob" Hanson, Sr., 93 left this earth and stepped into eternity on August 26, 2019. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Russell Hanson and Helen Hanson; his brother James Hanson; sister Mary Lou Cox; and also his daughter Jan Conway. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Flo; son Robert "Bobby" Hanson, Jr; his daughters Judy Alfonso (J.J.), Donna Hanson, Carol Garrison (Jerry), and Nancy Friday (John); grandchildren Rachel, Leah, Rebekah, Tim, Jake, David, Derek, Bryan, Jonathan, and Jeremy and great grandchildren Lucas, Madison, Teel, Arden, Lily, Cora, Elliot and Lincoln. Born in Madison, Wisconsin in 1925, he moved to Kansas City, Missouri at a young age. He joined the Merchant Marines after high school and supported the Pacific Theatre during WWII running supplies on LT-578 ships. At age 28, he joined the Army and served for 22 years reaching the rank of Chief Warrant 4. During his time in the military, he did tours in the Korean War as well as the Vietnam War. After retiring from the Army, he worked as a civil servant for 16 years. Once he was fully retired, he enjoyed traveling with his wife, Flo, around the United States in their RV. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and really enjoyed sports in general. He loved jazz and big band music, was quick witted and loved to laugh.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held at 2 pm. on Saturday, October 12th at Colonial Harbor Retirement Community in Yorktown. He will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery with military honors at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, gifts of remembrance for Bob can be made to either St. Jude's Children Research Hospital or to the .
