Robert Harold Krause



YORKTOWN, VA - Robert Harold Krause, 65, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. Bob was born in Montgomery, Alabama, but grew up in Pemberton, NJ. He served our country as an officer in the U.S. Air Force for 28 years, retiring as a Lt. Col. After retiring, he continued to work for the Air Force as a civilian at Langley Air Force Base. He had been a Yorktown resident since 1993 and a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church and School. Bob was an eternal optimist, as evidenced by his life-long support of the Philadelphia Phillies, and he never met a stranger.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Gloria Jean Krause; his parents, Harold and Irene; and his brother, Roger. He is survived by his son, Jonathan Krause of Amelia; his daughter, Caroline Krause Hundley (Bryan) of Chesapeake; grandsons, Brandon and Lucas; his sister, Diane Costello (David) of Beverly, NJ; his nephew, Paul (Heidi); and nieces, Amy, Katie, Julie, and Emily.



A celebration of life service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 22 at Resurrection Luteran Church and School. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service in the church social hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Resurrection Lutheran Church and School, 765 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, VA.



