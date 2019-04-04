After a lengthy illness, Robert Henry Roberts Jr. "Bobby", age 76, passed away March 27, 2019 at Riverside Regional Medical Center. Bobby was born in Tabb (York County) on April 24, 1942 to the late Robert H. and Myrtle Roberts. He was a graduate of James Weldon Johnson High School and Norfolk State College. Bobby was a lifelong member of Cary's Baptist Church where he served as the Superintendent of Sunday School for over 40 years.To cherish his memories, Bobby leaves behind his devoted wife of nearly three years, Theresa Skeeter-Roberts; cousins, Cheryl Morrison (Lando Jr.), Alvin Keith Russell (Rose), Veronica Edmonds (Shawn), Lando Morrison III (Kristina), Arianna Hall, Gabriella Hall, Isabella Edmonds, and Leenah Edmonds; uncle Alvin Russell; Mr. Vincent Richardson (his very special caregiver); and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Roberts' funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2 PM at Cary's Baptist Church, 1615 Cary's Chapel Road in Yorktown. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Roberts will be placed in the church at 11 AM. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.The family suggest that memorial contributions be made to Cary's Baptist Church, Home/Foreign Missions Ministries. Arrangements are entrusted to W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home, 210 Harpersville Road, Newport News. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary