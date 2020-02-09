|
|
Robert J. Barberie, 91, died peacefully at his home in Williamsburg on February 2, 2020.
A native of Hazleton, Pa., Bob was the son of Lt. Col. Fred and Mary Barberie.
From a very young age, Bob developed a love for airplanes so it came as no surprise that he chose a career as an Air Force fighter pilot. He served his country with distinction during the height of the Cold War, including Korea, the Cuban Missile Crisis and Vietnam.
Upon his retirement from the military, Bob became a math teacher at Hampton High School and later Benjamin Syms Middle School.
He will always be remembered for his warm sense of humor, kindness and generosity.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marjorie; his son, Fred (Cindy), and daughters, Patty (Steve) and Karen (Victor). He is also survived by four grandchildren, Alex, Nick, Meghan, and Andrew.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 9, 2020