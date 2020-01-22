Home

Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Grace Bible Church Cemetery
9577 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester, VA
Robert Jackson Bartley Obituary
Robert Jackson Bartley, age 85 of Gloucester, died at his home on January 18, 2020. Mr. Bartley retired from Dow Chemical Company and he was a member of Grace Bible Church. He was preceded in death by a son, Robert Bartley. Mr. Bartley is survived by his wife Janelle, two sons Dana Scott Bartley, Thomas Gary Bartley (Sharon), four grandchildren, Tiffany, Kasey, Chris, Maggie, five great-grandchildren, Colby, Mattilyn, Mattox, Kayliana and Kaylee. The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 6:30 until 8:00 pm at Hogg Funeral Home. A graveside service conducted by Pastor Ashe Gibson will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, January 23 at Grace Bible Church Cemetery, 9577 George Washington Memorial Highway, Gloucester. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 22, 2020
