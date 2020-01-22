|
|
Robert Jackson Bartley, age 85 of Gloucester, died at his home on January 18, 2020. Mr. Bartley retired from Dow Chemical Company and he was a member of Grace Bible Church. He was preceded in death by a son, Robert Bartley. Mr. Bartley is survived by his wife Janelle, two sons Dana Scott Bartley, Thomas Gary Bartley (Sharon), four grandchildren, Tiffany, Kasey, Chris, Maggie, five great-grandchildren, Colby, Mattilyn, Mattox, Kayliana and Kaylee. The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 6:30 until 8:00 pm at Hogg Funeral Home. A graveside service conducted by Pastor Ashe Gibson will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, January 23 at Grace Bible Church Cemetery, 9577 George Washington Memorial Highway, Gloucester. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 22, 2020