Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Robert James "Bob" Platt Jr.

Robert James "Bob" Platt Jr. Obituary
Robert James "Bob" Platt Jr. of Yorktown, 99 (born January 27, 1920), passed away peacefully Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was a graduate of the University of Michigan in Aeronautical Engineering, and began his career at N.A.S.A. (formerly NACA) in 1942, and retired from there in 1975. Bob built and flew model airplanes as a member of the "Brainbusters". After retiring, he enjoyed playing and watching golf. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Olsen Platt. He is survived by two sons, Stephen James Platt of Hayes, and Daniel Walter Platt (Bonnie Bunting) of Bedford, VA; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his longtime companion, Betsy Garrett of Newport News. Services will be private. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com .
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 31, 2019
