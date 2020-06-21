Mr. Robert James Vollink, born March 4, 1949, departed his earthly body and took on his heavenly form to be with the Lord on June 14, 2020 after a short illness with cancer. He will be missed by all who knew him. He leaves behind his friend of many years, Yvonne, who will miss him forever in her heart; his mother, Mary Ann Vollink; sisters, Nancy and Susan; and his brother, Dennis. Rest peacefully dear loved one, always in our hearts.