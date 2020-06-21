Robert James Vollink
Mr. Robert James Vollink, born March 4, 1949, departed his earthly body and took on his heavenly form to be with the Lord on June 14, 2020 after a short illness with cancer. He will be missed by all who knew him. He leaves behind his friend of many years, Yvonne, who will miss him forever in her heart; his mother, Mary Ann Vollink; sisters, Nancy and Susan; and his brother, Dennis. Rest peacefully dear loved one, always in our hearts.


Published in Daily Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
7578274670
