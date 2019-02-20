Lieutenant-Colonel, USAF (Retired) Robert John "Bob" Jacobson, 87, of Poquoson, passed away on Sunday, 17 February 2019 surrounded by his children and wife of 64 years, Ute Jacobson. Bob was preceded in death by his mother Harriet Cunningham Pittman Jacobson and his father John "Jack" Jacobson. Bob culminated a distinguished 30 year career in the U.S. Air Force in 1979 as a strategic targets officer. He was a Veteran of the Korean Conflict and Vietnam. Bob followed up his military career as a defense contractor where he contributed to the wholesale modernization of the U.S. Army's weapons ranges. His most satisfying employment was working with his wife at Ute's Gift Shop in Poquoson. Bob had many interests outside of work including the Boy Scouts where he was an adult leader for 16 years and was awarded its highest volunteer award, the Silver Beaver. He was a member of the Poquoson Kiwanis and member of the George F. Hixson Fellowship. Bob was a golfer, skier, bicyclist, horseback rider, and boater, but his greatest loves were his books and his model wooden ships. His magnum opus was the ship, the Adler of Luebeck. Bob was the patriarch of a large family including his wife Ute and their children: Sandra Jacobson Hood and her husband Bob; Christopher Peter Jacobson and his wife Karen; Catherine Suzanne Hopkins and her husband Jerry; Deborah Jeanne Duell and her husband Roger; Patricia Anne Owens and her husband Cornell; Michael Arthur Jacobson and his wife Sabine; and Eric John Jacobson and his wife Andrea. Bob was the proud grandfather of twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Bob's life will be held Sunday, Feb. 24, 2:00-4:00 PM at his home (for directions call 876-5582). The family will also receive friends Monday, Feb. 25, 12:00-1:00 PM, immediately followed by his funeral service at 1:00 PM led by longtime family friend, Chaplain Bill Erbach, all at Tabernacle United Methodist Church, Poquoson. Interment will follow at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk with full Air Force Honors. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Poquoson Volunteer Rescue and Fire Squad, P.O. Box 2099, Poquoson, VA, 23662. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com Claytor Rollins Funeral Home, Poquoson, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary