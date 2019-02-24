|
|
Lieutenant-Colonel (Retired) Robert "Bob" John Jacobson, 87, of Poquoson, passed away on Sunday, 17 February 2019 surrounded by his children and wife of 64 years, Ute Jacobson. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Bob's life will be held Sunday, Feb. 24, 2:00-4:00 PM at his home (for directions call 876-5582). The family will also receive friends for visitation at Tabernacle United Methodist Church in Poquoson Monday, Feb. 25, 12:00-1:00 PM, followed immediately by his funeral service at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk with full Air Force Honors. Claytor Rollins Funeral Home, Poquoson, is in charge.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 24, 2019