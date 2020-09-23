1/1
Robert K. Goodson Jr.
1948 - 2020
Robert K. Goodson, Jr. (Sonny), 72, of Williamsburg, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Born in Newport News, Virginia, on August 21, 1948, to Robert K. Goodson, Sr., and Helen L. Goodson, he is predeceased by his parents and his nephew, Allan Nisbet. Sonny is survived by his devoted wife, Nancy; sister, Frances Wang, of Ellicott City, and loving children: Chris (Mandy) Goodson of Staunton, Amy (Dan) Terrasa, and Katie (Perron) Singleton of Williamsburg. Also surviving Sonny are his grandchildren, his pride and joy: Henry and Reese Goodson, Aaron and Isabel Terrasa, and, his special sweetheart, Eleanor Singleton. Granddaddy was a man much respected and loved by his grandkids. His brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Allen and Kathi Evans, were also special to him. Three nephews and a niece also survive Sonny.

Sonny retired from HII/Newport News Shipbuilding after 42 years of service. Some of his many accomplishments include graduation from Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School and obtaining a Bachelor's Degree from St. Leo College at age 50. He will be missed by many shipyard buddies.

Sonny and Nancy were high school sweethearts, marrying at 18 and enjoying 53 years of fun and adventure. After retirement, they enjoyed many years of traveling in Europe and all over the United States. They also enjoyed reading, Busch Gardens, UVA sports, cheering on their grandkids in activities, and their favorite weekly walks down Duke of Gloucester Street. Nancy promised Sonny that they would hold hands again in heaven.

As a 40-year member of Liberty Baptist Church, Sonny enjoyed serving as an usher and greeter before his disease progressed. He loved the Lord and was baptized reaffirming his commitment in February 2019. The family would like to thank Missy, Brittany, Shannon and all those at Commonwealth Senior Living who provided loving care and comfort to enrich Sonny's stay there.

A private family service will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020. Celebration of a well-lived, and much-loved life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA, 30047, or Liberty at York River, 8201 Croaker Road, Williamsburg, 23188. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


Published in Daily Press on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 22, 2020
Sonny was always a delightful and genuine person. My memories of him are all based on those characteristics, even though both of us were just 18 years old. We are very sorry for your loss....may your wonderful memories live with you forever.
Michael and Wanda Evans
Friend
